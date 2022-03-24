Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas Sells 9,975 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $709,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $11,065,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3,346.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.