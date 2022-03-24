Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas Sells 9,975 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $97.13.
Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $709,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $11,065,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3,346.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.
AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.
