ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ATNI traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,962. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

