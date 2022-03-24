Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.01. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,752 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

