Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Acquires 533 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($24.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($13,121.51).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin bought 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.55) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.30 ($19,691.02).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,890 ($24.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($13,087.68).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($24.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($13,018.43).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin bought 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($23.30) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($19,456.95).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin bought 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,986.31).

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin bought 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,998.50 ($19,745.26).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1,825 ($24.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.04. The firm has a market cap of £289.10 million and a PE ratio of -211.70. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,260 ($29.75).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

