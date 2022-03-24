AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,108 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.19.

NYSE DPZ opened at $393.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.57 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

