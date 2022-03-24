AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $5.95 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $393.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.57 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

