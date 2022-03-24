AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 51,303 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 51,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,227,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.93. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

