Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 715 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 705.11 ($9.28).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 642.80 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 655.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 662.83.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

