AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF remained flat at $$26.16 during midday trading on Friday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

