Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,176. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $266.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Autodesk by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

