Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Cormark

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APR.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.23.

APR.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.69. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The stock has a market cap of C$572.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

