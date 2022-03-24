Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JXI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JXI stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

