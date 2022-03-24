Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,727 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCB opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79.

