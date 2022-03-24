Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,276 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

