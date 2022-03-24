Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,803.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3,197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 396,496 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the period.

OMFS opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55.

