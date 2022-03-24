Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $181.59 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $167.30 and a one year high of $202.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average of $185.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

