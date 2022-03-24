Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

