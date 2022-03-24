Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 282,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 93,254 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $45.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

