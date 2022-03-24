Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,111 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 46,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39.

