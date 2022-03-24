Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,053 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.