Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

K opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

