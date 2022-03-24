Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.