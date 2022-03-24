Avidity Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,607% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 609,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 141,807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 16.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

RNA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 111,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,074. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $865.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. On average, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

