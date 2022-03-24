Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.68

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.68 and last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 13944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $21,609,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

