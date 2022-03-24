Axcella Health (AXLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Axcella Health to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AXLA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 122,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXLA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

In related news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

