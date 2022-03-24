Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.96 ($38.42).

ETR:SZG opened at €44.68 ($49.10) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.37 and a 200 day moving average of €31.95. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a 1-year high of €44.64 ($49.05). The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

