Baader Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.86 ($47.10).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €28.68 ($31.52) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $913.81 million and a PE ratio of 15.24.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

