Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $372,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.21. 2,105,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,575. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average of $204.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.