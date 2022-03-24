Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QMOM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.