Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,647,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,570,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

