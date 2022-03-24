Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,896,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,678. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

