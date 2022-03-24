Baker Boyer National Bank Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.22. 1,864,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,266. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.87.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

