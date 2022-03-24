Baker Boyer National Bank Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

