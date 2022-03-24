Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BAKK opened at GBX 116 ($1.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 96.80 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

