Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

BBVA stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

