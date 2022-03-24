Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

