Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.828 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 385,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 43,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.