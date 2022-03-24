Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 31,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.71. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Bandwidth by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bandwidth by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

