Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

