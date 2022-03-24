Bank of America Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

