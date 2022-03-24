Bank of America Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
