Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.90% from the company’s previous close.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of LOGI traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

