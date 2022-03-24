Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.