Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Baozun by 71.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

