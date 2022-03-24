Barclays Trims Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Target Price to $7.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $74.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.