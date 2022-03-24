Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.78

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 62684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($10.27) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.32) to GBX 850 ($11.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

