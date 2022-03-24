Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Set at $27.00 by Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) received a $27.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after buying an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

