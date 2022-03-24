Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 7,737 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.68. 5,991,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The firm has a market cap of $410.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.