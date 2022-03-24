BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Argus

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Argus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.64.
Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. BCE has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.34%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,606,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
About BCE (Get Rating)
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.