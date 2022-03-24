Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $15.45. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 11,891 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

