Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $15.45. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 11,891 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $506.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
