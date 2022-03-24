Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.51 ($130.23).

DHER stock opened at €38.82 ($42.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.66 and a 200 day moving average of €91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of -4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €36.77 ($40.41) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

